Three Young Tigers that should try their luck in Thailand next season

With Thailand announcing that they will be opening their door for another two Asean imports next season, now it is a good time for our young local footballer to join one of the most competitive football league in the region. Here we take a look at three youngsters that could make a move abroad next season.

Nik Akif Nik Mat (Kelantan FA)

Only 19 years old this year but already a regular starter for Kelantan in Malaysia Super League this season, Nik Akif Syahiran has improved very well after being made responsible for Kelantan midfield after the East Coast team decided to drop a number of their experienced midfielders such as Badhri Radzi and Morgaro Gomis this season.

Nik Akif”s last minute wonderful free-kick goal against Myanmar in the final secured Malaysia their first AFF Under 19 Championship after finishing as runner up five times before this.

With Kelantan likely to play in the second division next season, this would be a perfect ‘excuse’ for Nik Akif to leave the troublesome Red Warriors and headed for new challenges next season.

Having played for more than 500 minutes in the national highest level of football, Nik Akif should be heading somewhere else next season even if it’s not the Thailand T1 Premier League.

Akhyar Rashid (Kedah FA)

Started regularly for Kedah this season, Akhyar Rashid whose brother also played for Kedah in the early 2000’s, is undoubtedly Malaysia hottest youngster right now. The Kedah wonderkid started to make his mark on Malaysian football scene after helping The Young Tigers to reach the AFF Under 19 Championship in Yangon last year before losing to Thailand in the final.

In 2018, he was promoted to Kedah Super League squad and has since made eight appearance in the league and even received a call up for the Malaysia senior team team against Mongolia earlier this year.

In a recent AFF Under 19 Championship in Indonesia, Akhyar was in the winning squad until the team had to sent him back home before the semi-final game after suffering a shoulder injury.

He has been making senior appearances with Kedah in the highest level and it will be a great news for Malaysian football and for Akhyar himself if he ever made to the Thai League next season.

Hadi Fayyadh (Johor Darul Takzim)

Came from Johor Darul Ta’zim’s youth system and now registered in the Super League squad, Hadi Fayyadh is another youngster that should make his move to Thailand next season.

With JDT playing in the AFC Champions League next season, it might be hard for him to get chosen by the coaches to play in the first team due to his young age and lack of experience.

He turn 18 next year. Hadi Fayyadh is another ideal youngster that should be exposed more to the first team football next season and Thai League would be a great platform for him and obviously for the future Malaysia national team.

While a permanent move is not a good idea for the player and JDT, a loan move should do it for the sake of more playing time and in the same time helps him to become the long awaited striker that Malaysian football needs since Safee Sali past his prime.

