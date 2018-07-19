Nothing wrong with Selangor, says Nazliazmi after Negeri setback

Despite playing well below the standard required of them, Selangor FA head coach Nazliazmi Nasir insists there is no disruptions in the team that have caused them to be embroiled in a relegation battle so late in the season.

The shock 3-1 loss to Negeri Sembilan FA on Wednesday meant the Red Giants slipped to ninth in the Malaysia Super League (MSL), and only have a six-point cushion over relegation candidates Negeri and Kelantan FA with two matches left to play.

“Everything is good in the team. We don’t have any internal issues and all the players are in good communication with each other,” Nazliazmi told Berita Harian.

“We have not been playing well because of our injuries. I realize this is not an excuse and we must work harder to restore Selangor’s dignity because ninth place at this stage of the season is critical.”

Ever since the 2-0 loss to Pahang FA in the FA Cup final, Selangor only picked up a point in their match against Kuala Lumpur FA (3-3) on July 15.

They had lost 2-1 to Kelantan on July 11, before Negeri condemned them to an eighth league defeat.

As usual, Nazliazmi was too reliant on his striker Rufino Segovia against Negeri, and the Spaniard showed up once again with the consolation goal.

Segovia has netted 18 out of Selangor’s 29 league goals so far, and that says a lot about his predatory instincts, while also cementing the Red Giants as a one-man team.

But despite their pathetic form, Selangor are expected to stay in the top flight as they have a rescheduled game in hand against PKNP FC on July 26.

Before that, they travel to face Melaka United FA and complete their season against Terengganu FA on July 29.

Negeri and Kelantan will be relegated barring any miracles.

Both teams only have a mathematical chance of staying in the MSL, but must recover a huge deficit in goal difference.

Photo Credit: FAS