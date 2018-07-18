Kim Swee names Baddrol, Aidil and Rizal for Asian Games squad

Malaysia Under-23 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee named a strong 24-man squad for the upcoming 2018 Asian Games football tournament on Wednesday, and included Baddrol Bakhtiar, Rizal Ghazali and Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak as his overaged players.

“I have called up these players based on their league form. Baddrol is a quality player who can operate in various positions, Aidil is experienced to marshal the defence and Rizal is versatile on the right. This is why I chose them as our senior players,” said Ong.

The national development coach is sticking with the core squad who reached the last eight of the AFC U23 Championships in January after selecting 17 players from that successful campaign.

This includes Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) forward Safawi Rasid and Negeri Sembilan FA striker N. Thanabalan.

Besides Safawi and Aidil, Dominic Tan, Syamer Kutty Abba, Syafiq Ahmad, Adam Nor Azlin and Haziq Nadzli complete the representation from the Malaysia Super League champions.

Syamer, Matthew Davies and Nor Azam Abdul Azih who all have having good seasons, are also key men who could play crucial roles in the tournament.

Ong also included Adib Zainuddin, Akhyar Rashid, R. Kogileswaran, Shahrul Saad, Even Wensley and Syahmi Safari on the standby list should any of the 24 get injured.

Malaysia are in Group E of the 24-team competition along with defending champions South Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain.

Ong’s men will play in two quality friendlies against the China U23 on August 5 and Saudi Arabia U23 four days later, before they leave for the tournament in Indonesia on August 12.

The football tournament at the multi-sport Games begins from August 14-September 1.

Malaysia U23 squad for Asian Games

Haziq Nadzli (JDT), Dominic Tan (JDT), Syamer Kutty Abba (JDT), Safawi Rasid (JDT), Adam Nor Azlin (JDT), Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak (JDT), Syafiq Ahmad (JDT), Hadi Fayyadh (JDT II), Baddrol Bakhtiar (Kedah FA), Rizal Ghazali (Kedah FA), Ifwat Akmal (Kedah FA), Matthew Davies (Pahang FA), Nor Azam Abdul Azih (Pahang FA), Faisal Abdul Halim (Pahang FA), Irfan Zakaria (Kuala Lumpur FA), Syazwan Andik (Kuala Lumpur FA), Khatul Anuar (Kuala Lumpur FA), Jafri Firdaus Chew (PKNS FC), Rodney Celvin (PKNS FC), Daniel Amier (Felda United FC), Nik Akif Syahiran (Kelantan FA), N. Thanabalan (Negeri Sembilan FA), Syazwan Zaipol (Perak FA), Tommy Mawat (PJ Rangers FC)

Photo Credit: FAM