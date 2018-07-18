Relegation bound Negeri Sembilan desperate for Selangor scalp

Lose, and relegation is a sure certainty for Negeri Sembilan FA against Selangor FA in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) on Wednesday, and their striker N. Thanabalan has rallied his team to keep their slim chances alive.

Negeri are nine points from safety with three matches to play, so they have to win their remaining matches and hope for big favours from other teams.

“Our chances of remaining in the MSL looks bleak, but we are fired up to get a result against Selangor. Only a win against the Red Giants will save our dignity,” Thanabalan told Berita Harian.

Negeri come into this match in terrible form, having lost their last five league matches.

The Jangs have also conceded 15 goals in the process, with their latest defeat coming to PKNP FC (2-1) last Saturday.

So it is no surprise to see them languishing at the foot of the table, after being overtaken by Kelantan FA.

But Thanabalan and teammates stand a chance of winning at home against an equally abysmal Selangor, who are also winless in five matches.

The 2-0 defeat to Pahang FA at the FA Cup final on July 7 seems to taken the winds out of their sails, with only Rufino Segovia still looking fired up to finish the season in the best way possible.

Negeri will once again depend on their South American contingent of Flavio Beck and Nicolas Velez to help them to three points at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium.

Both men have scored 11 times this season, and could find a way past a porous Selangor backline who conceded three times in the 3-3 draw against Kuala Lumpur FA on Sunday.

Perak FA meanwhile will be looking to consolidate second spot when they travel to face Kuala Lumpur.

If the Bos Gaurus win, they can open up a five-point lead over Kedah FA and Terengganu FA who drew 1-1 on Tuesday.

But Kuala Lumpur are also desperate for points, having dropped to 10th with only a six-point advantage over Kelantan.

Photo Credit: Berita Harian