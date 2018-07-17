Angry Irfan wants Terengganu to wake up against Kedah in MSL

A livid Irfan Bakti will ring wholesale changes when he takes his Terengganu FC side to face Kedah FA on Tuesday in an intriguing Malaysia Super League (MSL) race to finish second behind league champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Irfan had slammed his players’ attitude in the wake of the 4-0 mauling to PKNS FC last Saturday, a result which left them in fifth.

“I was really disappointed with the attitude of a few players which costed us big time. I will make changes because we need to bounce back against Kedah,” Irfan told Berita Harian.

“I have already mentioned to them so many times to not take any game lightly. Every opponent is a different test ,even though we may have beaten them before. Kedah is a must win game for us and we need to improve.”

Terengganu were on a run of two consecutive wins before PKNS sprung up the unexpected result.

But despite losing their seventh league game, The Turtles are only two points behind second place Perak FA.

Irfan’s men also come into this match level on points with Kedah in fourth.

But the Red Eagles are miserable after falling to two defeats in three days.

They received a 4-1 caning to Melaka United FA on July 10, and JDT compounded their troubles with a 2-1 win three days later.

Kedah’s backline has been their biggest downfall this season.

They have conceded the most goals in the top half of the season (32), and are expected to face another torrid 90 minutes against Terengganu forward Tchetche Kipre.

The Ivory Coast hitman has already scored 13 goals in 15 appearances this season, and will be on the hunt to increase that tally.

Four other matches take place on Wednesday.

PKNP FC face PKNS, bottom side Negeri Sembilan FA take on Selangor FA, Melaka host Pahang FA and Kuala Lumpur FA are at Cheras Stadium against Perak.

Photo Credit: Terengganu FC