Malaysia and Selangor legend Chow Kwai Lam bids farewell

Malaysian football mourned a loss of a legend following the death of former national and Selangor FA midfield kingpin Chow Kwai Lam, who passed away on Monday after recently suffering from a stroke.

Chow was 76 when he drew his last breath at the Ampang Puteri Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

The former national player and coach had been ill for some time after suffering two previous stroke attacks, but his legacy will live on as one of the hardmen of Malaysian football.

“He was a hard tackler. It was difficult for strikers to get past him,” Negeri Sembilan FA striker N. Thanabalan told Free Malaysia Today (FMT) of Chow.

Having started his managerial career with the national team, Chow went on to coach Selangor FA, Sarawak FA, and Kuala Lumpur FA in three different stints.

He had also overseen the Malaysia Under-23 squad, as well as managed in the Singapore League with Tampines Rovers and Paya Lebar Punggol (now known as Hougang United FC).

But Chow’s most successful stint as coach came with Kuala Lumpur, where he steered them to consecutive Malaysia Cup titles in 1987, 1988 and 1989.

He was also one of the biggest names in the national team during his time as a player from 1965-1971.

One of Chow’s most memorable stints as a player came when he was selected to represent the Asian All-Star team in 1968, for a match against Arsenal.

In 2007, Chow’s reputation took a hit after he was fined RM114,000 for attempted bribery of a Singapore league match two years earlier, but he denied the accusations.

Photo Credit: FMT