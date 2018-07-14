Hamidin is the perfect man to lead FAM, says Malaysian officials

The Malaysian football fraternity hailed the appointment of Datuk Hamidin Amin as the new Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president, saying he is the perfect man for the job due to his vast experience.

Hamidin became the seventh FAM president after succeeding Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ), and made history by becoming the first common man to take up the presidency role previously held by politicians and royalties.

“He is the right man for the job because he has no political or royalty background. Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was also just a commoner, but he had the experience. Hamidin’s appointment follows the FIFA system, and I hope to see positive changes,” said B. Satiananthan, who is president of the Football Coaches Association of Malaysia.

“The priority for him is to improve the national team and also our youth development system. Hamidin needs to be fair, be stern, and go according to the rule of the law. There should be no favouritism involved.”

New Selangor FA secretary-general Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon also held the former FAM secretary-general in high regard.

“Hamidin is someone who is hardworking and dedicated, so he deserves this job. Our new president Tengku Amir Shah (RMS) is also fully supportive of the new FAM president and we hope to have an impactful working relationship with him.”

The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) president Rezal Zambery Yahya felt it was time Hamidin earned his stripes at the highest level of Malaysian football.

“Hamidin is someone who worked his way from the bottom, so this appointment is justified. He is familiar with our football eco system, and he has outlined a good manifesto which we are sure he will fulfill,” said Rezal.

“Even during his time as FAM secretary-general, he had supported many of PFAM’s initiatives. Our relationship will only go on to be stronger after this.”

Hamidin had won the elections unopposed after Datuk Seri Abdul Azim and Tan Sri Annuar Musa pulled out of the running.

In his manifesto after officially taking up the hot seat on Saturday, Hamidin vowed to rebuild the structure of the national team and grassroots development, as well as look into the welfare of the competing clubs.

Hamidin is no stranger to the FAM setup, having served as the national body secretary-general since 2013.

He has served under three previous presidents, having first worked with Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah (2013-2014), Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (2014-2017) and TMJ (2017-2018).

