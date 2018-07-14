Hamidin vows improvement after becoming new FAM president

New Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin underlined the improvement of the national team, paying more attention to clubs welfare and youth development as his main priorities after officially taking over on Saturday.

Hamidin was installed the seventh FAM president to replace Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ), making history as the first commoner to assume the hot seat previously held by royalties and politicians.

Knowing the main issues that have constantly plagued the national body setup, Hamidin vowed to address the problems as swiftly as possible.

“One of FAM’s main priorities is the national team, and I want to restructure the techinal aspects of the management. We need a fresh approach that is in line with the local football culture,” said Hamidin at the FAM elections on Saturday.

“We need to try and achieve a good FIFA ranking while being realistic. There is also a need for us to organize quality matches against opponents who can provide us with a good challenge.”

“Success at the AFF Suzuki Cup and SEA Games level cannot be a benchmark anymore. We must target to make the finals of the Asian Cup, Olympics and be the top eight nations at the Asian Games. Qualifying to the FIFA age group tournaments must also be our ultimate mission.”

Hamidin also wants to pay attention to the issue which has been harped over time and again: grassroots development.

“FAM will have a new charter, where we will focus on grassroots development special programmes involving the Under-12. The National Football Development Programme (NFDP) will also be solidified and upgraded, and for this we will work closely with the Youth and Sports Ministry.”

TMJ, who was also present at the elections, backed Hamidin to rectify the problems with the NFDP which falls under the purview of the Sports Ministry.

“The NFDP wanted to be run like an independent body before this, and our technical director Peter De Roo also couldn’t get access to some things. I hope the new FAM president will work with the new Sports Minister to ensure there is cooperation and respect between both bodies,” said TMJ.

“There is no point squabbling with each other because the intention here is clear, that is to improve Malaysian football.”

Taking care of the clubs welfare is the other issue Hamidin wants resolved.

“We are still having issues like players not being paid on time. Without the players, there is no football. I will set out to implement stricter regulations for competing clubs after this.”

Besides these three issues, Hamidin also vowed to increase the quality of refereeing in the country.

The former secretary-general has also yet to name his successor, which he will do so in the coming days.

