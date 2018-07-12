Gerard Pique: JDT is the perfect place for footballers to grow

Newly crowned Malaysia Super League (MSL) champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) were given a motivational boost after Barcelona FC and Spanish national defender Gerard Pique paid the Southern Tigers a special visit on Thursday.

Pique, who was part of the Spanish side which lost on penalties to hosts Russia at the last-16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on July 1, was given a club tour by JDT Sporting Director Martin Prest and Technical Director Alistair Edwards.

“Gerard Pique, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain was clearly impressed by the infrastructure and world class facilities that JDT has,” read a Southern Tigers Facebook statement.

The posting went on to say Pique felt JDT is the perfect place for players to expand their footballing careers.

Pique’s visit completes a historic week for JDT, who confirmed their fifth consecutive MSL title after coming from behind to beat Perak FA 2-1 on Tuesday.

The victory was their 15th in 18 league matches, which consolidated their dominance in Malaysian football for half a decade.

JDT are expected to field young players in their upcoming matches, but will set out in the same winning formula to collect maximum points from their remaining four matches.

Raul Longhi’s men will next travel to th e Darul Aman Stadium to face fourth placed Kedah FA on Friday.

After that, they welcome the visit of Kelantan FA on July 17, followed by PKNP FC (July 21) and Kuala Lumpur FA (July 27).

JDT currently lead the standings by a whopping 16 points.

Perak FA are second, followed by Terengganu FA and Kedah.

Picture Credit: Johor DT