Yusri praises Kelantan after late Selangor win earns MSL lifeline

Kelantan FA interim coach Yusri Che Lah feels the priceless 2-1 victory over Selangor FA is the much needed tonic his side needs in their bid to pull off a miraculous escape and stay in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) for next season.

Goals from Shafiq Shaharudin and Danial Ashraf on Wednesday earned the Red Warriors only their fourth victory of the season, and lifts them from bottom spot to replace Negeri Sembilan FA.

“I’m proud of my team and the way we fought for victory, even though it happened during the final minutes of the match. It gives us a much needed lift even though we weren’t at our best,” said Yusri.

“The victory allows me to buy some time before our next match. We still haven’t got our imports like Cristiano (Sergipano) scoring just yet, even though he had his fair share of chances. We are motivated to win all our matches after this.”

Shafiq had given Kelantan a 35th minute lead with sumptuous curling strike, and the Red Warriors should have easily won the match given the chances they had.

But new foreign signings Sergipano and Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov spurned golden opportunities to add to that advantage, and Selangor forward Sean Eugene Selvaraj capitalized by hauling Selangor level in the 78th minute.

Just as it seemed Kelantan’s fate in the MSL was sealed, Danial popped up with the winner eight minutes later to make the east coast state side believe they can still stay in top flight.

Yusri’s men still have a mountain to climb before they can remain in the MSL next season.

Kelantan are five points off 10th placed PKNP FC, having played a game more.

They will go on to face Melaka United FA (July 14), league champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) (July 17), Terengganu FA (July 20) and Pahang FA (July 28) after this.

Photo Credit: MFL