Do-or-die mission for relegation bound Negeri Sembilan in MSL

Negeri Sembilan FA vice captain Fauzan Dzulklifli has labeled Wednesday’s clash against PKNS FC ‘do-or-die’, as the Jangs hang on to their Malaysia Super League (MSL) lives by a thread with the season drawing to a close.

Negeri occupy 11th spot heading into this match, lying six points off 10th placed PKNP FC having played a game more.

With only three victories to their names so far, Fauzan is aware there cannot be any more complacency in the team.

“We have to win, there is no two ways about it. We have to triumph to revive our hopes of staying in the MSL next season,” he told Berita Harian.

“Our coach (Mario Lemos) have reminded us not to commit any silly mistakes which have cost us dear in the past. We will tighten up in defence, and strategize properly to breach the PKNS goal. We are confident of a win, we have beaten them before.”

One of Negeri’s three wins came when they overcame K. Rajagobal’s men 3-1 at home on June 3.

Brazilian forward Flavio Beck was the man-of-the-match in that encounter with a brace from the penalty spot.

Beck will be heavily relied upon to breach the PKNS defence who are prone of conceding goals.

On paper, Negeri stand a chance of survival should they get three points against PKNS.

They will go on to face PKNP (July 14), Selangor FA (July 18), Kuala Lumpur (July 22) and Melaka United (July 28) after that.

Negeri were only promoted to the MSL this season to replace Terengganu FC II and Felda United FC, who fell to the second division Premier League.

Other matches taking place on Wednesday will see FA Cup winners Pahang FA hosting PKNP FC, while bottom side Kelantan FA welcome the visit of Selangor.

