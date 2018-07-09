JDT custodian Farizal ready for Perak ‘final’ clash as MSL title looms

Malaysia Super League (MSL) champions elect Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will be aiming to seal their fifth consecutive league title in a top-of-the-table clash against Perak FA on Tuesday.

With an unassailable 13-point advantage in the league, it is only a matter of time before the Southern Tigers are crowned champions, and there is no better place to do it than at the den of their closest rivals.

“We have set a philosophy of treating every match like a final,” said JDT goalkeeper Farizal Marlias on the club’s Facebook account.

“Our preparations have been going well especially after being given enough rest. What’s important now is we need to work hard and focus in training sessions to maintain the team’s consistency.”

Not taking any match for granted is one of the key reasons why JDT have flourished in the MSL this year.

They have won 14 of their 17 matches, and only lost once all season despite changing their head coach and foreign personnel midway through the season.

Both Fernando’s could once again prove to be the difference as JDT face Mehmet Durakovic’s men at the Perak Stadium.

Elizari and Marquez have made an instant impact since coming on board from Argentina, linking up well to give JDT a free-flowing attacking thrust.

Elizari, in particular, has been in magnificent form in his playmaker role with a couple of assists so far.

JDT will most likely be without their full-back S.Kunanlan, whose father passed away on Monday.

But the Southern Tigers have reinforcements in that area, and Azrif Nasrulhaq will most likely deputise for him.

Perak will again rely on the goalscoring prowess of Gilmar Jose and Wander Luiz to unsettle the JDT backline.

But the Brazilian duo will need to be at their sharpest to unlock the visitors, who have only conceded six goals all season.

Photo: Sinar Harian