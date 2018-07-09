What does the future hold for Pahang after their FA Cup success

So Pahang FA emerged deserved winners of the 2018 FA Cup after a dominant 2-0 victory over a young Selangor FA side last Saturday.

That victory meant the Elephants are now the third most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won three times.

Only Selangor (five titles) and Kedah FA (four titles) can boast to have a better record than them, but the future looks bright for Dollah Salleh and his team after this success.

FourFourTwo takes a look at the possibilities in store for Pahang following their FA Cup silverware.

Dollah Salleh restores his reputation as title winning coach

Not many will forget the national team debacle under the short stint of Dollah Salleh, and after that his long ban for criticizing the referee in a Malaysia Super League (MSL) match last year. In 2015, Dollah endured the worst nightmare of his professional career when Malaysia fell to a 10-0 defeat at the hands of United Arab Emirates at the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. The defeat was Dollah’s last act as national team head coach, and he immediately resigned the day after. Last year, he was slapped with an 18-month ban for his criticism of a match official, which was later reduced to five-months. One of the most fearsome strikers in his heyday, Dollah was being labelled a ‘has been’. It would have been easy for anyone to just buckle and crumble. But credit to the 54-year-old, he bounced back in style with the Elephants this year. Dollah’s man-management and laid-back persona seems to bring out the best in his players, and his recruitments, bar Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, have been spot on this season. It’s good to see the man back in business.

Pahang could get lifeline to compete in Asian Champions League

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had slapped the Elephants with a two-year ban (2019-2020) from competing in Asia, after they turned down the AFC Cup invitation this year to focus on the domestic league. As fate would have it, Pahang’s FA Cup success meant they can have a crack at the 2019 AFC Champions League, through the qualifiers. Dollah Salleh had bemoaned Pahang’s ban in the aftermath of the FA Cup success, but was resigned to the punishment from the national body. But, thanks to the intervention of Malaysia Football League chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) who has asked FAM to re-evaluate Pahang’s ban, the Elephants could get a lifeline to compete. If their sanction is overturned, Dollah and his players better utilize their opportunity whole heartedly and start preparations from now. Getting a shot to fare alongside Asia’s best does not come often, and if it does, Pahang had better be prepared.

The continued improvement of Pahang local players

One of Pahang’s steady rise this season has boiled down to the consistent performances of their local stars. For most MSL teams, it is usually the foreign legion who are in the limelight on an almost weekly basis. While Safuwan Baharudin and Patrick Cruz have had their moments, they have been outshoned by the likes of Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Nor Azam Abdul Azih and Helmi Eliza of late. Norshahrul looks to be back at his unplayable best after skinning the Selangor defence in the final, which earned Dollah’s plaudits. But it is not only Norshahrul who has been doing well. Pahang’s entire backline, consisting of Matthew Davies, Bunyamin Umar, Muslim Ahmad and Faisal Rosli have been immense in their roles. So does Faisal Halim when he comes on as fresh legs to run at defenders from the flanks. Or Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria for that matter. As mentioned, Dollah has a way with his players. Keep this up, and the national team could be heavily represented by the Elephants. It is endearing to football fans when the locals can keep up, or upstage the foreigners. The Pahang local cast are doing that at the moment.

Photo: Pahang