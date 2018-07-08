Pahang’s Sumareh wants Malaysia call-up after FA Cup final sizzling show

After inspiring Pahang FA to the FA Cup title courtesy of his man-of-the-match performance against Selangor FA in Saturday’s final, Mohamadou Sumareh affirmed his desire to play for the Malaysia national team.

“It will be an honour for me to play for Malaysia. I developed my football in Malaysia and I feel if I can give them back what they gave to me, it would be an honour. That is, if they decide to call me,”Sumareh told FOX Sports Asia.

“I’ve been here for 12 years now, since I was 13 or 14. I haven’t gone back to Gambia since. My mom, my family all lives here. Even my sister was born here. It is home for me. It will be an honour to represent the country where I studied and developed my football. They made me who I am today.”

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe could certainly do with someone as silky as Sumareh.

At the Bukit Jalil Stadium, he tormented the life out of the Selangor defence and left-back K. Kannan in particular.

Sumareh’s driving run into the penalty box also resulted in Selangor centreback Alfonso De La Cruz fouling him, which led to Patrick Cruz burying the spot-kick for the 2-0 win.

Having learnt his trade at MAZ International School, Sumareh developed a penchant for bamboozling defenders at Kuala Lumpur Youth Soccer academy, where he excelled in many tournaments.

After memorable stints with PDRM FA and Perlis FA, he has now become a huge asset for Dollah Salleh.

Pahang captain Matthew Davies, meanwhile, was overjoyed to have lifted the FA Cup after last year’s heartbreak at the hands of Kedah FA.

“I didn’t want to end up being bridesmaid again. I’m really stoked to have won this and happy to give back to the fans who came out and showed their support today,” said Davies.

“Our victory may have looked easy, but it was far from that. Even until injury time, Selangor kept coming at us and we had to keep our shape.”

Pahang’s silverware will be added motivation for them to finish second behind champions elect Johor Darul Ta’zim in the league.

The Elephants are currently fourth, three points behind second place Perak FA.

Photo: