Malaysia win back-to-back matches for first time in almost two years

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men crawled to a 1-0 win against Fiji at the Cheras Stadium on Thursday, winning two International matches in a row for the first time since Malaysia defeated Papua New Guinea and Cambodia in November 2016.

That was also the last time Harimau Malaya had won a football match prior to ending a 12-match winless run against lowly Bhutan in March.

Malaysia were free-scoring that night to record a 7-0 win but they struggled to show the same fluidity against the Fijians, who won the physical battle.

Johor Darul Ta’zim II forward Syafiq Ahmad scored the only goal of the night with a tap-in in the 20th minute after Nazmi Faiz Mansor’s defence splitting pass to Kedah winger Syazwan Zainon.

Prior to that, Malaysia were lucky not to concede after Christopher Wasasala hit the post when he went through on goal following a miss clearance in the ninth minute.

