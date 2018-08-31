Modric ‘really happy’ to be at Real Madrid

UEFA Player of the Year Luka Modric has made it clear that he is enjoying his time at Real Madrid and has no intention of leaving in the near future.

The Croatia international, who beat former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the UEFA award on Thursday night, had been linked with Serie A side Inter recently.

However, he insists he is very happy at the Spanish giants and eager to continue working hard for the club, where he has won four Champions League titles.

Man of the moment, Luka Modrić! 🏆 Champions League

🥇 Midfielder of the Season

🥇 Player of the Year #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/rLt9AoR37r — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 30, 2018

“I am in the best club of the world,” Modric said at the award ceremony in Monaco. “I want to be here.

“I am not happy, I am super happy being here, very quiet and I just like to keep working doing good things like last six years.

“As I already said, I am really happy to be here.

“I have been working to achieve as high as possible, so thanks to god I am here. This is the best year of my career collectively and individually, so I am really enjoying, we have to keep working.”