Players who succeeded in various European teams

Winning league titles certainly adds to a player’s legacy as a football player. Recently, Arturo Vidal moved from one European heavyweight to another after completing a €20 million move that brought him to Barcelona after playing for Bayern Munich.

With this switch, the 31-year-old has the opportunity to join the ranks of players such as David Beckham, Thierry Henry and Clarence Seedorf to have won a league title in Europe.

Vidal has already won the Serie A four times with Italian giants Juventus and enjoyed three Bundesliga crowns as a key piece in Munich. With Barcelona winning last year, the Chilean has a realistic shot of winning at Camp Nou.

All the names mentioned above are definitely in a class on their own, but there are still significant names that have exceeded what Vidal is trying to accomplish.

Below are five superstars that have gotten four league triumphs in different European leagues.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC (Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France)

The first name on the list is arguably one of the most famous names in football, the towering Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Beginning his career in his home country of Sweden, Ibrahimovic grew up in the ranks of FF Malmo before moving to Dutch squad Ajax in 2001. There he won the Eredivisie crown twice before moving to Juventus in 2004.

However, Ibra only got the chance to lift the Serie A title as part of Inter Milan, winning it three times before returning to the league in 2011 to win as part of AC Milan.

In between those stints in Italy, the striker also won a La Liga crown once with Barcelona.

Zlatan spent four years in France with Paris Saint Germain, winning four Ligue 1 titles along the way. He would move on to Manchester United but failed to help the Red Devils win a Premier League title that could have pushed his tally by winning league titles in five European squads.

At the moment, he is in the MLS playing with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

MAXWELL SCHERRER CABELINO ANDRARDE (Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France)

Similar to Ibrahimovic’s path, Brazilian Maxwell won his league trophies in the same European nation as the Swede.

Starting his career at Cruzeiro, Maxwell moved to Ajax in 2001 to win the league title twice, in the 2001-02 and 2003-04 seasons.

The left back would eventually move to Inter Milan on a free transfer but saw himself win in Italy for three years (2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09.)

After three successful years in Italy, Maxwell was snagged by Barcelona for €5 million and he helped the Catalans win back-to-back La Liga titles from 2009 to 2011.

Completing the mirror-image of what Ibrahimovic achieved, Maxwell also won four Ligue 1 championships with Paris Saint Germain, lifting the title in four straight years.

In 2017, the Brazilian retired from football but is still praised for the number of trophies he was able to win in his illustrious career.

ARJEN ROBBEN (Netherlands, England, Spain, Germany)

The third name on the list, it seems that starting off at the Netherlands helps in achieving career-long success as Arjen Robben can also attest to.

One of the best players to come out of the country, Robben started off in the youth program of Groningen.

He would eventually make his mark with PSV Eindhoven, winning the league in the 2002-03 season. Robben would spend two seasons with the club before moving to England to play for Chelsea.

In what was the beginning of his emergence in the European scene, Robben helped the London club win the Premier League twice, lifting it in 2005 and 2006.

His performances would result in Real Madrid knocking on his door and signed him to a €35 million fee to play at the Bernabeau. The midfielder would repay the team by helping them win the La Liga title in the 2007-08 campaign.

In 2009, he made his latest move as he packed his bags to go to Germany and play for another powerhouse team in Bayern Munich. At 34 years old, Robben still finds himself with the squad and has helped continue the team’s history of winning as he has guided Bayern win the Bundesliga seven times since he arrived.

WESLEY SNEIJDER (Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Turkey)

Another Dutch player makes the list and, as stated, he also won one of his titles in the Netherlands. Wesley Sneijder does not have the number of the other players on the list when it comes to the numerous trophies in one league, but has done enough to make it to this elite list.

The attacking midfielder rose through the ranks of Ajax and broke into the senior team in 2003. He spent four season with the team, winning the Eredivisie in 2003-04 and the following year.

Real Madrid would be Sneijder’s next team helping the Los Blancos win the league title in the 2007-08 campaign.

Next for the Dutchman was a move to Italy for Inter Milan for €15 million and there he won the Serie A title in the 2009-10 season – this was also the same year Inter won the UEFA Champions League.

After his spell in Italy, Sneijder moved to Turkey to spend four years with Galatasaray. Here he won the Super Liga title twice before moving to OGC nice in 2017.

Currently, Sneijder plays for Qatar team Al Gharafa.

MARK VAN BOMMEL (Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Last but certainly not the least is the third Dutchman on the list, the legend Mark Van Bommel.

The midfielder is one of the most prominent names in Dutch football and his talents resulted in truly great moments in club and international football.

Just like the others on the list, Van Bommel began his senior career in the Netherlands, most remembered for playing at PSV Eindhoven in 1999 after rising through the youth system of Fortuna Sittard.

During his time at PSV, Van Bommel won the Eredivisie four times, earning him a chance to move to Spain to play for Barcelona on a free transfer.

In the 2005-06 season, Van Bommel played a big part in the Catalans’ triumph of Spain, as well as a UEFA Champions League crown in the same year.

He would move on to play for Bayern Munich in Germany where his success followed him as he helped the team win two Bundesliga titles.

The Dutchman picked up his final league crown when he moved to Italy to play for AC Milan in the 2010-11 season.

After a spell with the team, Van Bommel went back to PSV where he soon retired in 2013.