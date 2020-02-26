Prexit – failing the Champions League challenge

When Europe’s premier club competition, the UEFA Champions League, gets to its knockout round, one tends to hear a lot more chatter and debate about the strengths (or otherwise) of respective leagues.

Thus, Chelsea’s 3-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge by Bayern Munich on Tuesday night is already being offered up in some quarters as evidence that this is a poor-quality Premier League season. The defeat (which could have been by a wider margin) followed defeats in their Round of 16 first-leg games for Liverpool and Spurs, with the last English hopefuls, Manchester City, given the daunting task of taking on serial European champions Real Madrid.

On Twitter, @mikinrin90 said, “Premier League is the best in the world? Let’s be honest here, the competition has been poor this year and it has reflected upon English teams’ results so far (No goals in 3 games). Although the football is the most exciting to see, the competition is lacking.”

Also on Twitter, this from @hughwarmisham: “This (Chelsea result) just shows how poor the Premier League is this season. Bayern aren’t even considered among the favourites.”

A fortnight or so ago on “The John Dykes Show” we discussed this season’s Premier League and came to a couple of conclusions: firstly, that Liverpool’s extraordinary campaign to this point (they have already set four new statistical records and can add a further 10 if they keep winning) must not be discredited just because no one is able to offer them competition right now; secondly, that the rest of the so-called “Big Six” clubs have suffered a drop-off from last season for various reasons, leaving them highly unlikely to match their points totals of last season; and thirdly, that the one-horse race in England has been further exaggerated by the (uncharacteristically) wide spread of title contenders in a couple of major European leagues.

Let’s work through those points. Liverpool are the reigning European champions and the Premier League winners-in-waiting. They can already claim to be one of the best sides the league has ever seen. Is it not contradictory to label a league “poor” when it produces such a stellar outfit? Also, let’s acknowledge that much of this criticism comes from tribal “trolls” – fans of Liverpool’s rivals, who will do anything to diminish their achievements. Lastly, if Jurgen Klopp’s men can overcome a one-goal deficit in their home clash with Atletico Madrid, I would be loath to bet against them going on to repeat last season’s Champions League triumph.

However, if Liverpool were to be the only English club to make the Quarter-Finals, it would indeed reflect badly on the strength of this season’s English challenge in Europe. But remember, it was only last season that the Premier League supplied both finalists for the Champions League and the Europa League, even if a repeat of that looks unlikely at this moment. So, the sentiment expressed in the second of those tweets may well be accurate if we stress that the Premier League is poor “this season” and not in general.

If we do agree this is a weak season, I would argue that is because several clubs are in a transitional phase. With reigning Premier League champions Manchester City currently in second (but 22 points behind Liverpool) and Leicester City in third place, Chelsea are on course for possibly the lowest points total by a fourth-placed side since David Moyes’ Everton totalled 61 in season 2004/05. Frank Lampard is finding his way as a coach and his blend of veterans and youngsters have been erratic this season, their thumping by a free-scoring Bayern side was always on the cards. Chelsea will improve under Lampard. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both changed their managers and are having to overcome poor first-halves of the season. Spurs especially have been crippled by injuries to key players. Finally, with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United are only now beginning to look like a side that can challenge for the top four under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

So, yes, it is fair to say the Premier League is not as competitive at the top as it has been in recent seasons. For genuine title races, one has to look to the continent. In Spain it is once again a battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both, however, have struggled for quality at times this season. The real excitement is to be found in Italy and Germany.

Lazio’s extraordinary unbeaten run has propelled them into a three-team race with perennial champions Juventus and Inter Milan. It is unfortunate that the COVID-19 virus is currently disrupting the league but we can still anticipate a thrilling climax to the season. One word of caution though before we laud Serie A as being a powerhouse: much of the entertainment this season, and the jockeying for position by the title contenders, has come from the football on display being open, attacking and dynamic but defensively shoddy by traditional Italian standards. Inter fell short in the Champions League Group Stage and I would be surprised if an Italian club wins this season’s competition, no matter how much fun Atalanta may be having.

Bayern have won the Bundesliga title for each of the past seven seasons but find themselves under pressure from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund this time around. All three clubs have sensational firepower: Robert Lewandowski and Gnabry for Bayern, Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer for RB and the Jadon Sancho/Erling Halland Dortmund pairing. These clubs, like Italy’s leaders, are not immune to defensive lapses themselves but I would say Germany’s top-flight is the strongest league in Europe this season.

Barring something freakish, Bayern will cruise into the Champions League quarter-finals and I rate their chances of lifting the trophy. However, there is a lot of meaningful football to be played domestically and in Europe over the next two months and I fancy Liverpool and City’s chances in Europe if they can overcome their Round of 16 challenges. I will only be convinced then that this is a “poor” Premier League if England fails to provide at least one semi-finalist for Europe’s top competition. Otherwise, I would simply prefer to label it “uncompetitive” at the top instead.