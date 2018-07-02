JDSays: Suarez, Cavani and the beauty of a direct Uruguay

Following some big results in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, FOX Sports’ John Dykes contrasts Uruguay’s direct-but-effective style of play with Spain’s much-lauded but ultimately-futile “tiki-taka” game.

Of all the jaw-dropping moments at this World Cup (and there have been plenty), the goal created by Uruguay’s Luis Suarez and scorer Edinson Cavani in the seventh minute of their Round of 16 clash with Portugal is my favourite thus far.

It came from nowhere really. Taking possession some 10 metres inside Portugal’s half, on the right touchline, Cavani decided to belt a sublime cross-field ball to his strike partner, who had also drifted out to a wing. Suarez took a couple of touches as he advanced down the left before striking a superb far-post cross into the path of… the on-rushing Cavani. Who else?

Nice one from Glenn Hoddle on that amazing Cavani/Suarez work for the #URU opener: “that’s the longest one-two ever”! #URUPOR #WorldCup — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) July 1, 2018

It took about seven seconds, wasn’t technically a one-two because of the touches involved, but nonetheless felt like a two-man demolition job on an experienced defensive unit. Of course, you know what I’m talking about. You will have seen it over and over. Broadcasters and writers have gushed about it, crediting the goal to work ethic, ambition, sheer ability and muscular athleticism. Also, perhaps, some unique telepathy between two men born within three weeks of each other in the town of Salto.

While it is true that Suarez has now provided the assist for 12 of Cavani’s 44 goals for their country, I’m not going to explore that particular symbiosis right now. Instead, I’d like to contrast their and Uruguay’s directness and ruthlessness with the sterility in the attacking third shown by Spain, as they failed to penetrate Russia’s Iron Curtain on Sunday.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani: ✅ Born in the same town, 21 days apart. 🏆 Scored together in 3 consecutive World Cups 🏆Assisted each other 4 times in World Cups – the 2nd most lethal duo in World Cup HISTORY. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tq0uZRWIBY — FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) June 30, 2018

Now, don’t for one minute think I’m about to launch into an attack on the so-called “tiki-taka” style of play. To start with, it’s overly simplistic to blame Spain’s failure solely on a playing philosophy that has not produced the same results as those enjoyed by counter-attacking teams at this World Cup. Spain’s World Cup ship was holed below the water-line with the dramatic sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament. Then was sunk by stand-in Fernando Hierro’s inability to find a functional link between his set of attacking midfielders and old-fashioned striker Diego Costa.

Also, possession-based football will always exist, as successful teams down the years have tended to seek control over the game and the ball. However, we are all tactics-smart enough now to recognise that possession and passing for the sake of it is as fruitless as playing a long-ball game that has no structure and direction to it.

To his credit, Hierro refused to blame Spain’s preferred style of play for their failure in Russia. He reminded us that the Spanish had won three major tournaments in a row playing with a style and quality others simply couldn’t handle. But he acknowledged things have changed.

“Other teams are playing with a (defensive) line of five, which had been forgotten,” he said. “There are also a lot of direct balls and quick transitions. Everything is changing.”

Encouragingly, Hierro was also adamant Spain would not compromise their beliefs, nor betray their footballing personality by discarding a philosophy that made them so dominant. Let’s not forget too that Pep Guardiola, so closely associated with “tiki-taka” in his formative years, adapted the genre both in Germany and especially in his title-winning season at Manchester City. He used it as a foundation.

So, rather than dwelling on the failings of one methodology, I’d rather celebrate the emergence of the New Directness. Suarez/Cavani supplied us with the most thrilling example of it thus far at the World Cup but we have witnessed it at work at club level by City, Liverpool and Spurs over the last 18 months. Like the tiki-taka exponents, those clubs all press high and hard to retain possession. It’s what you do with that possession that now separates the winners from the losers. Spain went sideways, backwards and ultimately nowhere with their endless passing on Sunday.

El Matador was at his brilliant best against #POR But will he be available for a #WorldCup quarter-final against his adopted home, #FRA ? 👉https://t.co/eaGjdTSyQb pic.twitter.com/rJIycSucp7 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

For all this talk of philosophy and systems, football’s greatest truism is that you generally need great players to get great results– particularly in the attacking third of the pitch. So, we are raving about Uruguay’s strikers, France’s extraordinary Kylian Mbappe, as well as Premier League stars Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane. Had Morocco been able to call upon a striker like those listed above, they would not have been the first team eliminated in Russia. Far from it.

So, let’s hear it for the strikers and celebrate the teams that try to get the ball to them swiftly. Let’s also say a prayer for Edinson Cavani’s hamstring because, whether we support Uruguay or not, the prospect of he and Suarez combining at least once more in this tournament is something we all should relish.