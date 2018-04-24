Premier League mainstays Stoke and Saints face relegation displeasure

John Dykes weighs in on Southampton and Stoke City’s recent state of affairs as they inch towards the unwanted Premier League relegation mire.

Amidst the euphoria and awards, both collective and individual, handed out at this time of the year, a couple of depressing, troubling sagas appear to be coming to a grim end.

Stoke City could only draw at home with Burnley on Sunday, leaving them languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table, four points away from safety with three games to go. Their former manager Mark Hughes, meanwhile, was losing to Chelsea with Southampton in their FA Cup semi-final and will now have to re-focus on the Saints’ battle to avoid the drop, which sees them level on points with Stoke, having played a game less.

Southampton have won only one of their last nine matches, Stoke just once in 12 outings. Both clubs’ survival prospects look slim.

Yet both have fairly recently been praised publicly for being well-run examples of football clubs who can prosper and compete in the Premier League without enjoying the fabulous wealth of, say, the so-called “Big Six”.

I was at the Premier League Asia Trophy in Singapore three years ago when the league’s Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore praised Stoke’s owners, the Coates family, for their stewardship of a club which, under Hughes, was reeling off successive best-ever finishes in the table. Up until 2016/17, Southampton were widely seen as something of a miracle club: one which was still upwardly mobile, progressive in its development of young talent and skilled at recruitment, despite regularly selling off its best players and losing its managers.

📝 Erik Pieters was left feeling down in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s draw but insists he will continue to fight in final three games. 👉 https://t.co/D7VrP99zbB#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GnV8im3njy — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 23, 2018

So, what has gone wrong for two clubs who have enjoyed relatively lengthy spells in the top flight (Southampton six straight seasons and Stoke a decade)?

In Stoke’s case, one might argue the club suffered an identity crisis when Hughes, justifiably perhaps, attempted to move away from the dour image the club had attained during the years when Tony Pulis was manager. Under Pulis, Stoke became known as a brutally-efficient defensive unit, ruthless from set-piece play, and especially awkward to play at their home in front of a hostile crowd. Legend had it a trip to Stoke always involved playing in cold, wet, windy conditions.

Stoke also prospered under the calm, patient ownership of the Coates. They agonised over removing Pulis from his role when it was decided to adopt a more expansive approach. Then, Hughes was backed in his recruitment of eye-catching players who hardly fitted the Stoke stereotype: Champions League winners like Xherdan Shaqiri, Bojan Krcic and Ibrahim Afellay rubbed shoulders with more prosaic pros like Jon Walters and Peter Crouch.

It worked initially, with Hughes leading the club to successive ninth place finishes and record points hauls. Shaqiri continues to be a success at Stoke and Marko Arnautovic, now of West Ham, brought goals and flair. However, at the same time, Stoke’s defensive solidity was crumbling and, crucially, the Britannia/Bet 365 Stadium’s reputation as a fortress faded too as their home form dipped.

Stoke slipped to 13th last season and suddenly Hughes and the club lost their touch totally in the transfer market. Expensive signings like Gianni Imbula, Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur, Saido Berahino (arguably English football’s biggest case of unfulfilled potential in recent years) and loanee Jese floundered as Stoke rapidly lost their way in the Premier League and then exited the FA Cup at the turn of the year with a loss to Coventry.

The Coates ran out of patience and Hughes left, to be replaced by Paul Lambert, but Stoke’s problems multiplied as the hoped-for “bounce” under a new manager never came. The club’s home form, as they have played in front of empty seats at the Bet365, has not improved and now they have only one remaining home game, against Crystal Palace, sandwiched by trips to Anfield and the Liberty.

Despite what has happened so far, there is for 4 games left and we need to keep the faith. Must remain together at the good and the bad times! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/kjMOOAmGJZ — Oriol Romeu (@OriolRomeu) April 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Mark Hughes was offered a chance to restore his reputation almost immediately after the Stoke sacking when Southampton somewhat belatedly realised that manager Mauricio Pellegrino simply didn’t have what it took to succeed at their club in the Premier League.

It might be fair to say that Southampton have rarely attributed recent successes to their managers alone, so perhaps they were slow to accept that a change of manager could be enough to turn things around at St Mary’s.

After all, when Saints made their extraordinary climb from League One to the Premier League in successive seasons, former chairman Nicola Cortese and director of football Les Reed spoke about it being part of a five-year plan. Nigel Adkins was deemed surplus to requirements and disposed of, Mauricio Pochettino was recruited and then released to Spurs to be replaced by Ronald Koeman without any great disruption to the plan.

Southampton’s academy churned out a steady stream of Premier League-ready players and even when the likes of Liverpool cherry-picked their best players, they recruited wisely and the project remained on track.

Then, things changed for the worse not long after the club’s take-over by Chinese investors, ending eight years of sound and profitable ownership by the Liebherr family.

Whether or not it was down to a policy change under the new leadership structure, Southampton allowed the Virgil van Dijk transfer saga to unsettle them. The players who remained behind had to be rewarded for their loyalty with improved contracts too, straining budgets. Unfortunately, some of them had then suffered a dip in form under Koeman’s successor Claude Puel last season and the problems on the pitch carried over into this season. Southampton also lost their touch when it came to recruitment and even the good buys, like Mario Lemina, struggled to produce their best under Pellegrino.

In truth, the Argentine has to take most of the blame for Saints’ plight. Key players lost their form but were retained, others like Nathan Redmond were in and out the team. The club turned to Charlie Austin too late for the striker to grab enough goals to turn things around.

Some have argued that failure is ultimately inevitable in the Premier League for all but the very biggest clubs. Spiralling wages, the cut-throat nature of the transfer market, the ability of newly-promoted Championship clubs to spend huge chunks of TV rights income and to become competitive straight away, all add up to a tough challenge for the likes of Stoke and Southampton, West Bromwich Albion too.

However, the latter has been in decline for some time now and this season’s impending relegation has come as no surprise. Certainly not as much as the likely demotion of two of the Premier League’s recent success stories.