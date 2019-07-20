WATCH: Mason Greenwood scores his first senior goal for Manchester United with a brilliant finish against Inter Milan

On Saturday, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood scored his first-ever senior goal for the club, with a brilliant finish against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup game held in Singapore.

The goal came in the 75th minute, as the ball fell to Greenwood from Ashley Young’s swerving free-kick. The youngster then produced an incredible display of footwork before lashing a shot that flew beyond a see of Inter Milan defenders and out of reach of Inter Milan’s star goalkeeper, Samir Handanovic.

Watch the effort right here:

MASON GREENWOOD SCORES HIS 2ND SENIOR GOAL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED VS INTER MILAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lexSPCZfuM — GrandMaster Natz 🔰 (@Natz_reloaded) July 20, 2019

This was Greenwood’s first senior goal for the Red Devils in any competitive game, as mentioned earlier. Check out Manchester United’s tweet below:

A moment to savour for Mason Greenwood… His first senior goal for #MUFC! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/d2UJ1juzhv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2019

With only ten more minutes remaining in the match at the time of writing, it definitely looks like Manchester United is moving forward for what will be their third win in the pre-season ahead of their 2019-20 campaign. Earlier, both United and Inter Milan wasted a handful of opportunities each, before returning to their respective dugouts in the half-time as the scoreline read 0-0.

That being said, it is Mason Greenwood’s goal that makes all the difference in the scoreboard at the moment, as the Red Devils are only few minutes away from registering their first victory in the ongoing 2019 International Champions Cup.