Getting to know Shinnecock Hills

The US Open tees off on Thursday at the mystical Shinnecock Hills in New York, a unique course in it’s own right.

A total of ten holes have been lengthened for the tournament, meaning the par 70 course will play at a whopping 7445 yards, around 500 yards longer than when the US Open was last played at Shinnecock in 2004.

The relatively ancient course, established in 1891, will become the only such venue to host a US Open in three different centuries and this one is shaping up to be the most challenging.

Apart from the ultra-firm greens, one thing you’ll notice in the flyover is the plethora of fescue just beyond the already deep rough, waiting to swallow any errant shot…