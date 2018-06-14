Ian Poulter reveals extent of US Open rough

It seems the lightning quick greens won’t be the only thing making the players’ lives miserable at Shinnecock Hills this week.

The US Open is returning to the fearsome links-style course that last terrorised the world’s best golfers in 2004, and it seems like they’re in for another stern challenge this time around.

We’ve already seen video evidence of the incredible pace of some of the greens, now Ian Poulter has shared a clip of himself trying to escape from knee high rough.

It seems every single aspect of pros’ game will need to be dialled in at Shinnecock this week, or they will surely pay the price.