A look inside Tiger’s yacht parked at US Open

Tiger Woods confirmed he will be staying on his “dinghy” as the US Open heads to Shinnecock Hills this week.

The former world number one will be staying on his 155 foot yacht for the week – and hopefully the weekend – allowing him a short walk to the course.

“I’ve missed playing the US Open,” said the three-time winner.

“It’s our nation’s title. This will be another fun test. Staying on the dinghy helps.”

Well, the $20 million dinghy has five double cabins, an eight person hot tub and looks pretty plush inside. Have a look for yourself…

Woods, who has enjoyed a decent return to golf in 2018, will be looking to win his first major championship since 2008.