Johnson targets making U.S. Open history

American golfer Dustin Johnson is hoping to make U.S. Open history this upcoming weekend after returning to world No.1 in the rankings after winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Johnson, who returned to the No.1 spot four weeks after losing it to Justin Thomas, when he won on Sunday at TPC Southwind, will make history if he can win the U.S. Open as no player has ever won the second major of the year, having had success the week before.

Winner on Sunday, grinding to get ready for the #USOpen on Monday 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/yJaFUajmEN — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 11, 2018

The American, who won the 2016 U.S. Open for his only major triumph so far, feels that he is capable of lifting a second title, this time, at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, to make history.

“Why not be the first one to do it?” Johnson said. “I don’t know why it hasn’t happened but the US Open is a tough, tough place to go and win.

“I did win in 2016, so I know what it takes and I’m going to have to play a lot like I did this week if I want to win next week.”

After winning his 18th title on the PGA Tour this past weekend, Johnson added it has boosted his confidence level more than reclaiming the top spot in the rankings.

“I mean winning this week, I think is bigger confidence booster than being number one in the world,” he said. “Playing the way I did all week, playing the way I did on Sunday, knowing everything that was on the line, gives me a lot of confidence going into the U.S. Open.

“I think it was a big win. It was a big statement by myself. I’m proud of the way I played, the way I handled it.”