Rose moves into share of lead with Woodland

Justin Rose moved into a share of the lead with Gary Woodland in the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen having closed the gap to the pacesetter at Pebble Beach.

Woodland went into the fourth round leading Rose by a stroke having carded a 69 on Saturday to move to 11 under, but that advantage did not even last one hole as Rose made an immediate gain.

He and Woodland will be looking over their shoulders at defending champion Koepka, who successfully retained his US PGA Championship title in the previous major, and indicated he is set to make a charge.

Koepka is seeking to become only the second man to win three successive U.S. Opens and moved to eight under with a birdie at the first, replicating Oosthuizen, who was also three back after the opening hole.