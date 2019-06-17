Koepka makes blistering start to close in on Woodland

Eyeing a third straight U.S. Open title, Brooks Koepka started the final round at Pebble Beach in style.

Brooks Koepka made a flying start to the final round in his bid for a third successive U.S. Open title.

The world number one birdied four of his opening seven holes at Pebble Beach on Sunday, managing pars at the other three.

Koepka had spoken about needing to take advantage of the first seven holes and he did just that to move into 11 under, two shots behind leader Gary Woodland.

Two-time defending champion Koepka birdied the first before a par save at the second, and three consecutive birdies followed from there.

Woodland also made a fine start to his round, birdieing two of his first five holes as he eyes a maiden major win.