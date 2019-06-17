Amateur Hovland breaks Jack Nicklaus’ U.S. Open record

It was a memorable day for Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who left Pebble Beach with a score of 280.
Viktor Hovland made history, surpassing Jack Nicklaus for the lowest 72-hole score by an amateur at the U.S. Open.
Winner of a record 18 major championships, American great Nicklaus set the record via a 282 in 1960.
However, unheralded Norwegian Hovland broke the record with a score of 280 at Pebble Beach on Sunday.
The 21-year-old, who posted 69-73-71 in the opening three rounds, signed off with a four-under-par 67 to be tied for 13th.
Viktor Hovland just posted 280 at Pebble Beach.
That’s the lowest 72-hole score by an amateur in U.S. Open history.@JackNicklaus previously held the record at 282 in 1960.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ytfVZuT5Li
