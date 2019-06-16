Gary Woodland carded a two-under-par 69 to be 11 under through 54 holes, one stroke ahead of world number four Justin Rose on Saturday.

Woodland carded a two-under-par 69 to be 11 under through 54 holes, one stroke ahead of world number four Rose on Saturday.

A three-time PGA Tour winner but seeking his first major title, Woodland hit the front on Friday after joining Rose (Thursday) and Tiger Woods (2000) as the only players to shoot 65 in a U.S. Open round at Pebble Beach.

Woodland teed off with a two-shot lead on the penultimate day and the American stretched his advantage to three at one point in California.

A birdie on the 11th created some distance between Woodland and Rose – the former finishing with three birdies and a bogey to stay top.

Rose was not at his best either on Saturday as the Englishman traded birdies for bogeys on several occasions, but he did enough to keep pace with Woodland.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion’s birdie at 14 was a nice bounce back from a bogey, with Rose nailing a putt to get back to nine under.

Just one back.@JustinRose99 closes with a birdie for a 3-under 69 on Saturday.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/uHWa2CJdxN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2019

Rose finished the day by making birdie at 18 to shoot a three-under 68 and move to 10 under for the tournament.

Two-time defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka posted his third successive day in red numbers as the world number one continues to lurk.

Koepka posted a third-round 68 to move to seven under alongside Chez Reavie (68) and Louis Oosthuizen (70), four shots behind Rose in his bid for a three-peat.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy shot a one-under 70 to move to six under, four strokes clear of former world number one Dustin Johnson (71).

Masters champion and three-time U.S. Open winner Tiger Woods (71) birdied his final hole of the day to finish even par after 54 holes.