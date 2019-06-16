Tiger Woods struggles to get going on moving day

Tiger Woods needed a strong start at the U.S. Open on Saturday but was one over at the turn after two birdies and three bogeys.

Tiger Woods was struggling to get going on moving day at the U.S. Open as he made the turn at one over for the day and tournament.

Woods, who claimed his 15th major at this year’s Masters, posted two birdies and three bogeys in his first nine holes at Pebble Beach on Saturday.

The 43-year-old dropped shots on two of his first three holes but bounced back with successive birdies, sinking an impressive 24-foot putt to post his second gain on the par-three fifth.

However, Woods made a bogey at the seventh and then missed a makeable putt at the eighth to move back over par.

Danny Willett moved to within five shots of leader Gary Woodland by birdieing four of his first seven holes, but he slipped back to two under for the day and tournament with a dropped shot either side of the turn.