Tiger Woods is in the U.S. Open despite a scratchy one-under 70 in the opening round on Thursday.

The 15-time major winner is five strokes adrift of leader Justin Rose despite not being at his best in the first round at Pebble Beach.

Woods struggled at times, but he did enough to keep himself in range of the leaders and can move up with a good round on Friday.

The American did a lot of scrambling as he had to hit some long putts just to save par, like on the 14th.

He was also clearly having trouble with his distance control as he was coming up a club short fairly often on his approaches.

But he did enough to keep himself in it by making par when he needed one.

After a double bogey at the fifth hole, Woods was able to erase his mistake with back-to-back birdies on his next two holes to get back into red numbers.

Stretches like that were huge for his round, even if he was clearly not at his best.