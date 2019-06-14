Sabbatini bounces in hole-in-one at U.S. Open

Rory Sabbatini bounced in a hole-in-one at the 202-yard 12th hole at the U.S. Open.

Rory Sabbatini produced some magic with an incredible hole-in-one during the opening round of the U.S. Open.

The South Africa-born Slovakian made the hole-in-one at the 202-yard 12th hole at Pebble Beach on Thursday.

Sabbatini saw his shot bounce twice on the green before bouncing into the hole to get him to one under.

It was the 45th ace in U.S. Open history and first since Zach Johnson in 2014.