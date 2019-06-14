Piercy takes clubhouse U.S. Open lead

Scott Piercy birdied three of the first five holes at Pebble Beach and took the clubhouse lead despite a bogey at the last.

Scott Piercy took the clubhouse lead after making a blistering start at the U.S. Open on Thursday

Piercy carded a four-under 67 at Pebble Beach to lead the way early in the third major of the year.

The American birdied three of the first five holes and then eagled the par-five sixth to go five under.

While Piercy dropped back with a double bogey on the par-four eighth, he came back to life after the turn, making a gain of the 12th and another at 14.

Piercy gave up a shot after three-putting from 25 feet for a bogey on 18, but still finished his round with a one-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland and Sepp Straka.

Fowler birdied the 14th moments later to grab a share of the first-round lead before a birdie at 15 put him out on his own.

The 59-ranked Piercy, 40, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, finished tied for second in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont.