Koepka grouped with Molinari for U.S. Open, Tiger with Spieth and Rose

World number one Brooks Koepka will play with Francesco Molinari at the U.S. Open while Tiger Woods is grouped with Jordan Spieth.

Brooks Koepka will begin his quest for a third straight U.S. Open alongside Open winner Francesco Molinari and U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland of Norway.

Koepka is seeking to become only the second player to win three consecutive U.S. Opens and arrives at Pebble Beach in fine form having claimed his second successive US PGA Championship crown last month.

The world number one headlines a star-studded field set to take on one of golf’s iconic venues as he tries to match Willie Anderson, who was crowned victorious each year between 1903 and 1905.

Masters champion Tiger Woods, aiming for his 16th major title, has been be grouped on Thursday and Friday with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.

Phil Mickelson, who turns 49 on the Sunday of the tournament and is seeking to win the U.S. Open and complete a career Grand Slam, is set to tee it up with world number two Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell. Rory McIlroy will be alongside Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman.