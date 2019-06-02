My game is right where it needs to be – Woods confident ahead of U.S. Open

Although he felt he should have managed a much lower score on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods is full of confidence.
Tiger Woods is confident in his form ahead of this month’s U.S. Open, despite a frustrating third round at the Memorial Tournament.
Woods was four under through seven holes on Saturday, but he had to settle for a two-under 70 after starting the back nine poorly and dropping a shot at the last.
At four under through 54 holes, he is set to begin the final day well behind the leaders.
“I’ve never seen a round that lipped out more shots than today. It was unreal,” the 15-time major champion was quoted as saying by Golf Channel.
“My game is right where I feel like it needs to be,” said.Woods, who won the Masters in April.
“I hit a lot of good shots the last three days here and haven’t really scored like I’ve hit the golf ball.”