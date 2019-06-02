My game is right where it needs to be – Woods confident ahead of U.S. Open

Although he felt he should have managed a much lower score on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods is full of confidence.

Tiger Woods is confident in his form ahead of this month’s U.S. Open, despite a frustrating third round at the Memorial Tournament.

Woods was four under through seven holes on Saturday, but he had to settle for a two-under 70 after starting the back nine poorly and dropping a shot at the last.

At four under through 54 holes, he is set to begin the final day well behind the leaders.

“I’ve never seen a round that lipped out more shots than today. It was unreal,” the 15-time major champion was quoted as saying by Golf Channel.

Nevertheless, Woods is happy with how his game is trending ahead of the year’s third major at Pebble Beach, which begins on June 13.

“My game is right where I feel like it needs to be,” said.Woods, who won the Masters in April.

“I hit a lot of good shots the last three days here and haven’t really scored like I’ve hit the golf ball.”