Texas to host 2027 and 2034 US PGA Championships

The PGA of America is relocating its headquarters from Florida to Frisco, it said in a statement Tuesday.

It means the 2026 US PGA will be held at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, which was initially due to host the event a year later.

The two courses in Frisco are expected to open in 2022.

Texas last hosted the US PGA Championship in San Antonio in 1968.