Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm are in a three-way tie for the Hero World Challenge, but host Tiger Woods is languishing in last.
Tony Finau shot a five-under 67 to move into a three-way tie for the lead at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club, where Tiger Woods is languishing in last place.
After a bogey at the second, Finau rebounded with four birdies on his way out and two more on the back nine to go into the clubhouse in a tie for the lead at 13 under with Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm, both of whom shot three-under 69s.
Woods, who is hosting the tournament in the Bahamas, is all on his own in last place after a level-par 72.
While making five birdies, Woods posted bogeys on three holes and a double-bogey at the par-five third.
Round 3 is complete.
“Just one of those days where I felt like I was fighting from behind,” Woods said.
Like Finau, Gary Woodland also shot a five-under 67 to move to 11 under and outright fourth.
Defending champion Rickie Fowler posted a second consecutive five-under 67 to move 10 under for the tournament.
He recorded an eagle at the 14th after a superb shot on a driveable par four.