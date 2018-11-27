Phil Mickelson has more reason to celebrate this week after reaching 25 years in the top 50 of golf’s world rankings.

After beating Tiger Woods in ‘The Match’ last week, Phil Mickelson has been given more reason to celebrate after achieving another milestone in his magnificent career.

This week marks 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) for Mickelson, who is now 27th in the world.

He first entered the rankings in 1988 and made his debut in the top 50 five years later, and has produced the consistency to remain there for a quarter of a century.

The achievement is a testament to his longevity and staying power, and here we look at some of the key numbers from his enduring spell in the upper echelon of world golf.

Phil Mickelson captures the win under the lights in Las Vegas. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/IBQ735rtEh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 24, 2018

Mickelson has won five major titles, three of which have come in the Masters at Augusta, where he prevailed in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

46 – The 48-year-old has claimed a total of 46 victories in his career. Thirty-six of those have come on the PGA Tour, while Mickelson has won World Golf Championship events three times and tasted success on the European Tour twice.

647 – Mickelson has competed in 647 OWGR-eligible tournaments in his career.

166 – He has finished in the top 10 in 25.65 per cent of those starts. In total Mickelson has 166 top-10s to his name.

1305 – With 25 years in the top 50, Mickelson has been in the sport’s upper echelon for 1305 consecutive weeks.

774 – He spent 774 weeks inside the world’s top 10 in an 18-year spell from 1996 to 2014.

269 – Mickelson spent a cumulative total of 269 weeks second in the rankings. The man at number one in all of those weeks was Woods – the man he defeated in Las Vegas on Friday.