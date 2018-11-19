Howell ends 11-year title drought to deny record-breaking Rodgers

Charles Howell III was understandably emotional after claiming his first victory for 4,292 days in Georgia on Sunday.
Charles Howell III finally ended his 11-year PGA Tour title drought after Patrick Rodgers made history to force an RSM Classic play-off on Sunday.
Howell held a one-shot advantage going into the final round at Sea Island Golf Club, but fellow American Rodgers set a new Tour record for the final two rounds to prolong the tournament.
Rodgers rocketed himself into contention with a 61 on Saturday and a closing eight-under 62 put him level with Howell – at the top of the leaderboard after each of the first three rounds – on 19 under.
Howell, who held a five-shot advantage during his third round, birdied three of the last four holes to sign for a three-under 67 after dropping a shot at the first and double-bogeying the second in Georgia.
The 39-year-old came agonisingly close to avoiding a play-off when a birdie putt from the edge of the green curled just past the hole and he missed another from 18 feet to win it at the first extra hole.
A third trip of the day down 18 for the compatriots settled it, Howell this time holding his nerve to sink a 12-foot birdie putt and claim his first Tour victory for 4,292 days.
A long time coming.
Charles Howell III wins @TheRSMClassic.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/GNqq5kkkw0
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 18, 2018
Webb Simpson finished third on 18 under after ending his week with a five-under 65, while Ryan Blaum and Luke List were a further shot back.