Howell fires 64 again to extend RSM Classic lead

First-round leader Charles Howell III owns a three-shot advantage at the RSM Classic having matched the best 36-hole score of his career.

Charles Howell III will hope to end his 11-year wait for a PGA Tour title this weekend having extended his lead to three shots at the halfway point of the RSM Classic.

The American followed up his eight-under par opening round on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia by firing another 64, this time on the tougher par-70 Seaside Course, to match the best 36-hole score of his career.

Howell is yet to make a bogey at the tournament and he has missed just two fairways across the opening two days.

The 39-year-old is three strokes ahead of compatriots Jason Gore and Cameron Champ, the latter finishing his round with four successive birdies to go to 11 under.

“I’ve almost done everything in my career, but playing with a lead isn’t one thing I’ve really done a whole lot,” Howell said in quotes published on the PGA Tour’s website.

“I could talk to you about finishing second or third a lot. As many golf tournaments as I’ve played, this is still relatively new for me.”

Graeme McDowell is seven shots off Howell, while fellow major winners Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson and Ernie Els are a further stroke back at six under.