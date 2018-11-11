Kuchar pulls four clear in Mexico

Matt Kuchar continued his dominance at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, opening up a four-shot lead.
Matt Kuchar is on track for his first PGA Tour win in more than four years after opening up a four-stroke lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
The American continued his impressive showing in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with a six-under 65 in the third round on Saturday.
Kuchar opened the tournament with back-to-back 64s and remained in control after holing seven birdies and a bogey in the third round.
He moved into 20 under to be well-placed for a first PGA Tour success since the 2014 RBC Heritage, which was his seventh victory.
Aaron Wise moved into 14 under after producing the day’s best round – an eight-under 63.
Rickie Fowler, last year’s runner-up, is back at 10 under after only managing a two-under 69 in the third round.