Rose plans to ‘come out angry’ after third-round collapse

A late collapse on Saturday will motivate Justin Rose at the WGC-HSBC Champions, the defending champion claims.

Justin Rose is determined to bounce back from a difficult end to the third round at the WGC-HSBC Champions, saying he will play angry on Sunday in China.

The defending champion was in complete control on Saturday before a dreadful final two holes, where a double-bogey, bogey handed Tony Finau the lead.

However, as he bids to become just the second man, after Tiger Woods, to successfully retain a World Golf Championships title, Rose – who is three shots adrift of Finau – is confident he is still well placed for one last push.

“I’m playing well, feeling good,” he said.

“I’ve just got to put that last couple of holes behind me and come out a little bit angry [in the final round]. I’ve got to go out, shoot something in the mid-60s and see if I can chase Tony down.

on the ball @Fooch1993 !!!! Wasn’t the finish I was hoping for, but the game was in good shape. Ready for a Sunday charge… #HSBC pic.twitter.com/XEL2b8vuH3 — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) October 27, 2018

“There’s three guys at 10 under who are all going to be chasing pretty hard but there’s nothing to lose. It’s going to take a good round. I have a good opportunity.

“With only one guy in front of you, you have an opportunity to play well.”

Finau added: “It was great to birdie the last three. It’s always a nice way to finish, no matter what position you’re in.

“I didn’t have a lot going my way for the first half of the day and Rosey was making his run. I was just really pleased I was able to finish that way and get some momentum.”