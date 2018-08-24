Johnson survives hole-in-one lip-out and a triple-bogey

World No 1 Dustin Johnson had a pretty eventful opening round at The Northern Trust on Thursday.
The American, who has never won the FedEx Cup, opened with a solid four-under round of 67, although it could have been so much better.
At the par-3 sixth he very nearly made a hole-in-one, only for the ball to catch the lip of the cup and stop just a few agonising inches away.
Tracking … tracking …
It's in the … oh no …#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Q3lnfJ2RUU
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2018
As Johnson walked to the green to finish a his tap-in birdie, a spectator couldn’t resist a cheeky jibe:
“Come on, DJ, you couldn’t put that one in for us?
High expectations. pic.twitter.com/DyasRWgqw2
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2018
Johnson may have considered himself a bit unlucky to miss out on an ace, but it was nothing compared to his misfortune at the par-5 17th.
A horror drive forced him to hit a second tee shot. And after his approach to the tough pin location rolled back off the green down a severe slope, he duffed his chip shot.
Triple bogey for DJ.
From T2 to T17. pic.twitter.com/JHwBsnkZzL
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2018
The end result was a triple-bogey eight – his only blemish on a day that included seven birdies.
Despite it all, Johnson finds himself just one shot off the lead – albeit on a day he could have ended up leading by four.