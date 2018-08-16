Graeme McDowell’s PGA Tour card in jeopardy

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell is on the verge of losing his PGA Tour card – unless he can produce a strong result this week.

McDowell earned a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour after winning the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in 2015 (2015-16 season), but his time is running out.

Currently 143rd in the FedEx Cup standings, the Northern Irishman will need a top 10 at this week’s Wyndham Championship to ensure he gets inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings prior to the Playoffs.

Time to go to work and finish the season strong. Ready to get going here at @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/jBGpEoGQnX — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) August 15, 2018

It’s been about nine months since his last top 10 finish at the 2017 Shriners Open in November.

If he fails to achieve the necessary result, G-Mac will still get conditional status with around 10-12 starts.

Speaking to reporters at the Barracuda Championship earlier this month, McDowell did not seem too worried about his situation.

“I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. I feel like it’s not a do-or-die scenario for me,” he said.

“I feel if I was 25 years old without a European Tour card to fall back on, it would be a do-or-die scenario. Certainly trying to put the pressure off, if I don’t get myself into the top 125 it’s not the end of the world for me. I still feel like I can play a great schedule next season.”

McDowell won the US Open in 2010, and also has 13 other European Tour titles and two other PGA Tour titles to his name.