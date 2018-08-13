Pieters hoping ‘rough’ patch is over

Thomas Pieters was in contention on Sunday at The PGA Championship and wants that performance to trigger a return to form.

Pieters won three times over the 2015 and 2016 seasons however he has not been in the winner’s circle since.

The tall Belgian prodigy finished in a tie for sixth at Bellerive on Sunday and while a double-bogey on the penultimate hole of the tournament will undoubtedly have frustrated him, he revealed that he was delighted just to have a chance to win.

“I played really well,” Pieters said.

“I’m happy with the week.

“Obviously it’s a tough one to take [the double-bogey on 17] but then again I’ve had a very, very rough year and a half and it’s nice to play some good golf now. So I’m quite happy.

“It’s just nice to contend. I had a feeling like I could win this if I put up something nice and I haven’t had that feeling in any tournament. It’s nice to do it here.”

While Pieters impressed on his Ryder Cup debut in 2016, forging a formidable partnership with Rory McIlroy and setting a new rookie record for points earned, it’s unlikely he will feature at this year’s event as his current world ranking of 58 says plenty about the state of his game prior to the PGA Championship.