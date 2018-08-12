Tiger believes he has a ‘shot’ at PGA win

Tiger Woods believes he has a “shot” of winning on the final day of the PGA Championship, despite ruing a missed chance to get closer to leader Brooks Koepka.

Woods was on fire at the start of his third round at Bellerive after sinking five birdies along with a bogey on the front nine, as the 14-time major winner briefly moved to within two shots of the lead.

However, Woods was unable to take any of his chances on the home straight as he clocked in 10 successive pars, including three putts on the 17th, when he had an opportunity for an eagle.

A round of 66 moved the 42-year-old to eight under overall – four shots adrift of Koepka.

“I could’ve been a little bit closer, [but] I’ve got a shot going into tomorrow,” said Woods.

“I hit it good on the back nine today, I just didn’t make anything. I struggled hitting the putts hard enough on the back nine, the greens started to slow up a little bit.

#brookskoepka almost had one hand 🖐️on the #PGAChampionship 🏆 He still holds the lead, but it's very much an open race. Who will win? https://t.co/WBh1CUVgJe — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 12, 2018

“I made an adjustment over at 17, I wanted to make sure I got this to the hole and then I blow it by four feet and then miss it.

“So I just got to be a little more aware of and make the adjustments better than I did today.”