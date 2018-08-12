Mickelson fails to qualify for Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson will need a wild card pick for the Ryder Cup after an early exit at the PGA Championship ended his chances of automatically qualifying for the US team.

Mickelson has been a mainstay of the American side since 1995 after earning enough points on the PGA Tour to be included for each of the last 11 tournaments.

However, a second round 71 at the PGA Championship saw him fail to make the cut, as he finished at four over par – missing the cut by four strokes. The 48-year-old had needed at least a top 20 finish to automatically earn his place among the top eight American players for September’s Ryder Cup.

Mickelson has stated repeatedly over recent weeks that he wanted to make the team via points, but a second successive missed cut at the PGA Championship means he will now have to rely on being one of the four wild-card picks.

It remains likely that US captain Jim Furyk will hand Mickelson one of those spots, with the five-time major winner one of the big influences in the American camp.

But even if selected, Mickelson is not heading into the Ryder Cup in good form after he has finished in the top 10 just once since winning March’s WGC-Mexico Championship.