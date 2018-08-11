Woodland retains lead as rain halts play

Gary Woodland has never previously finished inside the top 10 at a major, but he remains in the lead at the halfway stage of the rain-affected PGA Championship.

Woodland set a new lowest score for 36 holes at the PGA Championship after a four under 66 on Friday saw him move to 10 under overall, one clear of fellow American Kevin Kisner.

Half of the field – including Rickie Fowler, lying three shots adrift of Woodland – were unable to complete their second rounds due to stormy weather and will resume playing on Saturday.

But first round leader Woodland enjoys the clubhouse lead after a round which featured four birdies, two bogeys and an eagle three on the 17th, following a stunning 265 yard approach shot.

“I feel safe because I feel safe where my game is,” Woodland said.

“I’m not too worried with what anyone else is doing out there. The golf course is gettable. If you drive the golf ball in play, the greens were rolling a little bit better today. I think we’ll see some putts go in.”

Playing partner Kisner grabbed six birdies in his opening nine holes, but his only bogey of the day came on the ninth – his final hole – as he missed out on a share of the lead, despite a six under 64.

Brooks Koepka and Charl Schwartzel went one better after shooting 63, but both players missed putts on the last, which denied them the chance to equal the lowest round in a major – Branden Grace’s 62 set at the 2017 Open.

Koepka – who finished with seven birdies in his bogey-free round – lies at eight under, while Schwartzel is one further back alongside Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters and Fowler.

Along with Fowler, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were among those who were unable to finish their second rounds.