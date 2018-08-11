Woodland has clubhouse lead at Bellerive

Gary Woodland maintained his one-shot lead, by firing a second round, four under 66 for a 10-under-par total at the US PGA Championship taking place at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri on Friday.

The American’s 36-hole total of 130 shots is the lowest ever in the history of the season’s fourth Major Championship.

.@GaryWoodland brought his 'A' game – and so did the fans! Woodland still leads after 36 holes at 10-under.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/BdJA8cQccs — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 10, 2018

A shot back on nine under, is American Kevin Kisner, after scoring 64 and a one back at eight under is US Open champion Brooks Koepka who scored a second round 63 to equal the lowest round in tournament history.

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, who carded a 63 is next at seven under with American Dustin Johnson (66) and Belgian Thomas Pieters (66).

One back is South Africa’s Brandon Stone who carded a 68.

Woodland’s round consisted of four birdies (2nd, 3rd, 8th, 11th) an eagle on the 17th while he bogeyed the 4th and 14th holes for his 66 and 10 under total.

Leading PGA Championship clubhouse scores early on in the second round:

1 Gary Woodland -10 64 66 – 130

2 Kevin Kisner -9 67 64 – 131

3 Brooks Koepka -8 69 63 – 132

4 Dustin Johnson -7 67 66 – 133

Charl Schwartzel -7 70 63

Thomas Pieters -7 67 66

7 Brandon Stone -6 66 68 – 134

8 Adam Scott -5 70 65 – 135

Francesco Molinari -5 68 67

Patrick Cantlay -5 68 67

Jon Rahm -5 68 67

Jason Kokrak -5 68 67

15 Emiliano Grillo -4 69 67 – 136

Justin Rose -4 67 69

Zach Johnson -4 66 70