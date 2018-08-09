Bjorn urges Garcia to show his worth

European Ryder Cup captain, Thomas Bjorn, wants Sergio Garcia to show him something at this week’s PGA Championship.

Since winning the SMBC Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club back in January of this year, Garcia has had a tough time of it. In the 15 events that he has competed in post that victory, he has missed the cut six times. To put that into perspective, in 2017, 2016 and 2015, Garcia missed a total of six cuts combined!

Currently ranked 23rd in the world, the Spaniard is unlikely to make the European Ryder Cup team on merit.

With 22.5 Ryder Cup points to his name, Garcia has been tipped to be one of Bjorn’s picks.

The Danish legend has implored Garcia to prove his quality this week at the PGA Championship and make his decision easier.

“Sergio won’t be happy with where he’s been over the last few months,” Bjorn said at Bellerive.

“Knowing him very well, he tees it up every week to try and win tournaments and I would like to see something from him.

“If he doesn’t make the team on merit, it comes back to what’s the makeup of the team, does he fit in there?

“For Sergio’s sake I would like to see him putting in a bit better performances because he’s such a quality player and brings so much to the European team when he’s on form.

“Sergio has so many qualities.

“We know Sergio is the type of player that can turn it around in a week or two and then all of a sudden he goes on the great run of form.”

The top eight in the European standings on the second of September will make the team automatically, while Bjorn will round out his side with four captain’s picks.